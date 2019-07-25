Last year, Google introduced an extremely convenient way to create blank Docs, Sheets, and Slides with the .new domain. The Google docs.new shortcut now supports quick file creation in your other signed-in accounts, including your work or school G Suite.

Entering docs.new into your address bar will open a blank Google Doc, with sheets.new, slides.new. sites.new, forms.new, and website.new also working to open the corresponding G Suite apps.

Before today, the new document would belong to the first Google Account currently signed into your browser. That is designated the “default,” with the account order visible by clicking the profile avatar in the top-right corner of any Google service.

A number can now be appended to the docs.new shortcut to switch document ownership to another account. For example, if I first logged into Gmail, docs.new/1 would create the file in my personal account. If the second account I’m signed in with is from @9to5mac.com, docs.new/2 would save to the work Drive.

You can be signed in to multiple Google accounts and the appended number shortcut will still function. Google imagines that this will be a highly useful trick to move between personal, school, and work accounts.

Google’s updated docs.new/2 shortcut is live today, with docs.new and docs.new/1 interchangeable if you want to start a file in your default account.

