Samsung is now rolling out an update for the Galaxy Note 9 that brings with it the July 2019 security patch. The update has been confirmed in a number of markets including France, the Middle East, and Africa (via SamMobile).

The update brings the N960FXXS3CSG1 firmware to the Galaxy Note 9 and it really doesn’t add anything notable beyond the July patch. It does include patches for 13 potential security risks that could affect Samsung devices without the update.

[Update 08/01]: The July 2019 patch is now rolling out to Note 8 and S9 owners on AT&T in the United States with plenty of report on Reddit showing the OTA hitting handset (via TheAndroidSoul). For those on T-Mobile, the update is only currently hitting the Note 8 with no sign of the July patch for the S9 just yet.

The updates for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Note 8 on AT&T bring firmware versions G960USQS5CSEA, G965USQS5CSEA, and N950USQS6DSG6 respectively. While the T-Mobile update for the Galaxy Note 8 comes with software version N950USQS6DSG6.

Expect a wider rollout to Verizon and Sprint in the coming weeks. For now, though, the OTA should be available if you head to your device Settings > System updates.

[Update 07/16]: The July 2019 security patch is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Reports (via SamMobile) confirm that Note 8 owners in Germany have seen the OTA on their devices. It brings firmware version N950FXXS7DSG1, so be sure to head to your device Settings > Software updates to see if the OTA is waiting.

This update should add all of the new QR code reader functionality to the camera app. You will need to enable it within your camera settings to take advantage of the ability to scan QR codes without needing to use Bixby Vision. If you were hoping for the dedicated Night Mode on the Note 8, it’s not likely to come to the device or the S8 and S8+ for that matter.

With the Note 10 just on the horizon, we’re not sure if the Note 8 will even get anything beyond security updates at this point either.

We saw the last update add neat new features like the dedicated Night Mode, QR code reader and enhanced live focus tweaks that were exclusive to the Galaxy S10 until recently. This update is just a regular security update that protects you from a number of exploits. If anything else gets picked up or seems to be new as a result of this update, then we’ll be sure to let you know.

As is often the case, this update is rolling out in phases. It will head to Exynos variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first. If you’re a Snapdragon Note 9 owner, we would expect a slightly extended wait for localizations, carrier tweaks, and optimizations before it heads to North America.

If you have noticed the update rolling out in your region, be sure to let us know in the comments section below. It’s also worthwhile checking manually if you haven’t seen an OTA update notification hitting your Galaxy Note 9.

