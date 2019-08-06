Amazon’s Pixel 3 deal is amongst the best we’ve seen all-time, plus a new Anker sale gets you ready for back to school. Finally Sony’s Android Auto receiver is on sale to round out today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for more.

Latest Pixel 3 deal beats Prime Day 2019

Amazon is currently offering a particularly notable Pixel 3 deal this morning, bringing the entry-level model down to $500. That’s a $299 savings from the regular going rate and $39 less than our Prime Day 2019 mention. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. You can also grab the larger Pixel 3 XL model for $600, which is also $299 off. Pixel 3 offers Android 9.0 Pie OS, an OLED display with HDR support, and a 12MP camera. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s arguably the best Android device out there currently and on par with the latest iPhones. Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go.

Woot also has a notable 1-day sale on Pixel 1 and 2 models from $105. If you don’t need the latest tech and are ok going the refurbished route, these deals are worth checking out. Ideal for students going back to school.

Anker’s back to school sale is loaded with tech

Anker has launched its annual back to school sale with deals across just about every product category. The latest Amazon event includes Anker’s new USB-C hub and the latest Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds, both of which are under $40. You can find all of our top picks right here.

Sony Android Auto Receiver hits a new all-time low

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a new all-time low on the Sony 7-inch Android Auto receiver at $330. Notable features include a bright 7-inch display, support for both Android Auto and CarPlay, along with a selection of physical buttons for easy control.

