Since its debut last month, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G has been one of our favorite smartwatches thanks to value and its performance. Now, a key feature of the TicWatch Pro 4G is finally getting activated with Verizon LTE.

A key feature of the TicWatch Pro 4G is its cellular connectivity, but that connection only works with Verizon Wireless. Unfortunately, that connectivity wasn’t available at launch due to a problem with the carrier. Roughly a month after launch, Verizon will be accepting activations for the new TicWatch starting on August 8th.

To get a TicWatch Pro 4G activated on the Big Red, the watch will need to be activated through the My Verizon app or website. From there, you’ll want to activate on a new line, select a smartwatch, and enter the IMEI, enter the SIM ID, and then select a monthly plan. Wearable plans at Verizon start at $10 a month, and an activation fee will be thrown on top of that as well.

Update 8/8: As of August 8th, Verizon activation is now officially available for the TicWatch Pro 4G. This includes both the My Verizon app as well as in Verizon stores around the country. Our full review of the TicWatch Pro 4G with details about LTE performance will arrive later this week.

I’ve been running my TicWatch Pro 4G on Verizon Wireless for about a week at the time you’re reading this, and I’ve been happy with the connectivity so far. Battery life also seems, strangely, barely affected by the connection when Bluetooth and WiFi are also turned off. I’ll have more to talk about with this in our full review of the TicWatch Pro 4G later this week.

As a side note, at the time of publishing, there are only 2 days left to get the TicWatch Pro 4G at its discounted price of $279.

