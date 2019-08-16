The Motorola Moto Z2 Force has now gained 5G support on Verizon thanks to an update that allows you to use Moto Mods to connect to the superfast network.

If you were hoping to get connected to 5G on your Moto Z2 Force, it’s worth noting that support is rolling out over the course of this week and should be available to all in within the next few weeks (via Android Central).

Slapping the 5G Moto Mod on the back of your Z2 will not only give you the ability to take advantage of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. It also includes a small battery bank, which will hopefully help improve the overall battery life of your Z2 Force.

We know battery life is a priority for 5G users, so we’ve updated the powering system on the 5G moto mod and moto z phones to allow one device to power the other. It’s simple – when the 5G moto modTM battery is low, the battery of the moto z will charge the 5G moto mod™ and vice versa

5G is only currently available in just nine cities on the Verizon network though, which means that it may not be worthwhile grabbing the add-on unless you have easy access to the following locations:

Denver

Providence

Detroit

Chicago

Minneapolis

Atlanta

Indianapolis

St. Paul

Washington D.C.

If you already own the Moto Z2 Force and live near enough to a major 5G hotspot, then it might be one of the cheapest ways to get connected to the growing superfast network. Verizon has confirmed that it is planning to expand the rollout to more than 30 cities by the end of the year too.

