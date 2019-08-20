Despite having been around for almost five years in the US, Google Pay does not yet support cards from every bank in America, but they’re working on it. Already, for the month of August, Google Pay has gained support for a whopping twenty-seven more banks and credit unions across the US.

Before your credit or debit card can be used with Google Pay, Google and your chosen financial institution need to form an agreement. Unfortunately, this process takes time and as we show every month, there are far, far more banks in the US than you could imagine, all requiring an agreement with Google Pay.

About every other week, a new batch of financial institutions is added to Google’s massive list, found on the official support page. For August, Google Pay is starting off strong with a group of twenty-seven US banks and credit unions.

Bay Atlantic FCU

Canton Co-Operative Bank

Down East Credit Union

Farmers & Merchants Bank & Trust (IA)

Farmers and Merchants Bank (AR)

First Federal Bank & Trust

First Pioneers FCU

Fort Lee FCU

Heartland Bank (OH)

Hillsboro Bank

Hudson River Community CU

Infirst Bank

Insight Credit Union

KBR Heritage FCU

Lisbon Community FCU

MembersFirst Credit Union (GA)

Meridia Community Federal Credit Union

Morganton Savings Bank

Mutual Credit Union

National Bank of Coxsackie

People Driven Credit Union

Peoples Community FCU

Riverside Credit Union

Summit Bank

The First State Bank

Wahoo State Bank

William Penn Bank

Update 8/6: This afternoon, Google Pay picked up support for another twelve banks and credit unions. Of these, the most interesting addition is Synchrony Financial, the company that handles Google Store financing, among many other companies’ credit card offerings. Oddly, Synchrony was already listed at the top of the page, laying out specifics of which cards are and are not supported.

Blue Federal Credit Union

Centric Bank

Durand State Bank

Farmers National Bank of Griggsville (IL)

Field & Main Bancorp, Inc. (KY)

Granite Community Bank

Justin State Bank

Matadors Community Credit Union (CA)

Southern Bank & Trust (GA)

Synchrony Financial

Union Bank (NC)

WebBank (UT)

Update 8/20: Google pushed another two small batches of updates to the list of banks in the US supported by Google Pay, adding 13 new financial institutions. This brings the total for the month of August to a whopping 52.

Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union (MI)

American Bank, N.A. (South Corpus Christi, TX)

Busey Bank (IL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank (WI)

Farmers State Bank (OH)

First Bank (FL)

First Bank of Owasso (OK)

Heritage Bank (KY)

Interstate Bank, ssb (TX)

Members 1st Community Credit Union (IA)

New Alliance FCU

Sturgis Bank & Trust Company

United Financial Credit Union (MI)

