Google Pixel 3a XL drops to $380 while Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is $676 with 128 GB of storage. We round out today’s best deals with a two-pack of Assistant-enabled Wemo Smart Light Switches. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3a XL hits one of its best prices yet

Rakuten has the Google Pixel 3a XL with 64 GB of storage for $380. It typically goes for $480 or more at other retailers. The Pixel 3a XL sports a 6-inch display and packs all of Google’s goodies. That means you’ll get the fantastic Google Camera experience, guaranteed OS updates for at least two years, and the best version of Android available. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is $676 with 128 GB of storage

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128 GB Android Smartphone for $676. Having dropped from $1,000 at Amazon, it sells for as much direct from Samsung. Today’s offer is $49 less than our previous mention and the best it has sold for at Amazon. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, dual 12 MP rear cameras, and 128 GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, an expandable microSD card slot lets you add up to 512 GB more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Get two Assistant-enabled Light Switches for $64

Amazon is offering a two-pack of Wemo Smart In-wall Light Switches for $64. You’d typically pay $40 each, making this a great way to expand your smart home setup with Assistant-controlled lighting. Rocking Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll be able to command overhead lights with just your voice. Smartphone control enters the mix, too, giving you the ability to set schedules, apply automation, and more.

