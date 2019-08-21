For the past few months, Google has been advertising a service at the bottom of each of its product listings for a consulting service for potential customers to get advice on what to buy. However, on many of those pages, Google has had the wrong number listed for this “product advice” service. Oops.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Android Police first highlighted this issue, which Google has now fixed. As evident by Internet Archive backups and some user comments as well, Google has, likely unknowingly, had an incorrect phone number at the bottom of many of its product pages.

This incorrect number simply swaps out a single digit. Instead of using the correct (855) 224-6378 phone number, Google often listed the incorrect (855) 244-6378 number on its product pages. The result of switching the 2 to a 4, however, would lead callers to a phone number that doesn’t even work.

It’s unclear exactly how long this error has been in the Google Store, but many backups of the affected pages go back months, with the final fix from Google apparently coming just this week.

Wrong Number Correct Number

This “Product Advice” number appears on most Google Store product pages, including Google WiFi.

More on Google Store:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: