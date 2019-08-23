9to5Google Daily 290: Android is now completely dessert free

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Google announces dessert-less ‘Android 10’ and revamped brand
- Google explains how Android’s new brand is built for a new decade and busy future
- Here’s why Google is dropping dessert names with ‘Android 10’
- Google account quick-switch gesture arrives in Drive and Maps on Android
- Google Photos can now search for text that appears in images
- First glimpse at Google Stadia UI spotted at Gamescom, here’s what it probably means
- The OG Google Pixel and Pixel XL get 1-day discounts from $80 (Cert. Refurb)
- Enjoy multi-day battery life with Samsung’s Gear Sport: $139 (Reg. up to $280)
- 9to5Toys
