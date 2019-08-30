Back in May, YouTube confirmed that its Originals programming would soon be free with ads. In an email to Premium subscribers today, the Google video site provided a date for when this change will begin.
The new freemium model for YouTube’s original content begins after September 24, 2019. All YouTube Originals series, movies, and live events moving forward will be free to watch with ads for “non-members.”
However, there will be tiering system where Premium subscribers “get immediate access to every episode of a new season” for binging. Free watchers will have wait for each new installment to be released.
Google is promising paying members exclusive Director’s cuts and bonus footage for Originals movies and live events. YouTube also reminds subscribers that downloads for offline viewing is another perk.
This is YouTube’s new “Single Slate” strategy and comes as most other media companies are putting content behind paywalls. It allows Google to sell premium advertising in front of content from the top YouTube creators and other big stars.
A Google support document provides a list of content that will remain exclusive to Premium subscribers. Items marked with an asterisk are “currently available or soon to be available with ads for a limited time for non-members.” Older seasons and other content will have a windowing period.
Update 8/30: YouTube has posted a schedule of upcoming Originals and what shows are currently available to stream for free with ads. This includes Cobra Kai and Impulse.
