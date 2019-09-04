ASUS Chromebook 12 drops to $190 at Amazon to lead today’s best deals. Plus Amazon’s 1-day NETGEAR Gold Box has deals from $50 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon takes the ASUS Chromebook 12 down to $190

Amazon offers the ASUS 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook 12 1.6 GHz/4 GB/32 GB in red for $190. Typically fetching $230, that’s good for a $40 discount and comes within a penny of our previous mention for the all-time low. At just 0.7 inches thick, the ASUS Chromebook 12 has your back if portability matters most. It packs 32 GB of onboard storage as well as 4 GB of RAM, and you’ll also find a built-in microSD card slot for added space. Despite the lightweight design, this Chromebook still touts up to 10 hours of battery life.

Stock up on new NETGEAR networking accessories

Today only, Amazon is offering deep deals on a wide range of NETGEAR networking products. From basic home routers to mesh setups and powerline adapters, today’s networking sale has a little bit of something for everyone starting from $50. That includes some Amazon all-time lows as well as solid offers on NETGEAR’s highly rated Orbi whole-home systems. Hit this page for all of our top picks.

Latest Fire TV Stick 4K with new Alexa remote is $40

You can pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 at Amazon today. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick offers full 4K functionality, along with HDR support and access to Alexa via the bundled voice remote that now offers volume control as well. All of the most popular streaming services are available here. This is arguably the most compelling streaming stick out there, and even more so at today’s discount.

