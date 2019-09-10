After launching Google Shopping a few weeks ago, the company is looking to further consolidate its online shopping experiences. In the “next few weeks,” Google Express will be shut down as it integrates with Shopping.

In an email sent out to Google Express customers, the company details that the existing service will be shut down soon in favor of the new Shopping experiences. The features and functions of Express will be integrated into the new platform, with updates to the current Express apps on Android and iOS soon. Updates will include Shopping branding and other changes. The new logo will also be used following that update.

Google explains in the email that most things will remain the same after Express is shut down, with Google account sign-in, order history, stores/products, promos, and other parts of Express carrying over to Shopping. The new experience, includes items you can buy directly from Google, comparison shopping from other online and brick-and-mortar stores, and in-store pickup, too.

As we strive to enhance your shopping experience, we’ll be integrating Express into the new Google Shopping over the next few weeks. With Google Shopping, you get the features you know from Google Express — plus even more ways to find the best places and prices to buy, from across the web or locally. Google Shopping will be available on the web and through the mobile app stores later this month. The Express app will either automatically update to Google Shopping, or you’ll be prompted to download the new app. In the coming weeks, the Google Express website will also be automatically redirected to the new Google Shopping.

There’s no set date for these changes to occur, so you can probably expect things to change gradually over several weeks.

