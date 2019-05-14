New Google Shopping homepage with integrated Google Express coming this year

Late last year, a revamped Google Shopping was unveiled in India before rolling out to France in March. Alongside ads in the Discover feed, Google at Marketing Live announced the new Google Shopping experience that combines Google Express for a seamless buying experience.

The new Google Shopping starts with a personalized homepage that features a feed of products and other suggestions. This upcoming landing page at shopping.google.com features various product categories and is available across the mobile and desktop web. It feels very similar to the Amazon or Target homepage, and is ideal for just browsing.

Carousels include Popular on Google, Top Deals, and Picks for you. Other features include a Recently viewed section that remembers your viewing history.

Google aims to make it easy for prospective shoppers to read reviews, see specs, compare, and watch videos. Search results feature various filters, while product pages highlight delivery, availability, and return details.

Meanwhile, Google Express — the company’s delivery services — is being integrated with the new Shopping. Buyers can purchase directly from Google with a unified shopping cart, or in a physical store with Google listing inventory details.

So people can buy confidently, knowing Google is there to help if they don’t get what they were expecting, their order is late, or they have issues getting a refund. With this new experience, we’re merging the best of Google Express with Google Shopping.

Retailers and brands benefit from an experience that brings together advertising, local retail, and transactions. It is officially coming this year and has been in testing around the world.

