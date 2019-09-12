Android Pie now rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active

After an extended wait, the T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active is now receiving the Android Pie update.

Some two months after we saw the first wave of US carriers push out the Android Pie update, T-Mobile subscribers can now get the year-old OS update for the very first time. If you didn’t already know, Samsung’s version of Pie comes with the One UI skin on top (via Reddit).

It provides quite the step up over the now-defunct Samsung Experience, with things like a dedicated dark theme, new look, and more thrown in for good measure. For those of you that have been running Android Oreo since release, this will prove quite the step up.

The T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active update is quite substantial at 1.7 GB and brings firmware version G892USQU5CSG7 to the now two-year-old handset. For those hoping and praying for a bump to Android 10, unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely that Samsung will seed the latest update to the Galaxy S8 Active.

That said, we’re sure the update is welcome, even if it is a little later than you would have originally hoped. Everything added will enhance the entire experience with the rugged version of the immensely popular Galaxy S8.

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber with the S8 Active, then be sure to head to your device Settings > System updates panel to manually check for the OTA download. We’re sure the rollout will take some time to reach all owners over the next few days and weeks. If you have seen the Android Pie OTA reach your device, be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: