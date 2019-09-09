The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally almost here, and ahead of its launch, the company is highlighting some of the apps that fully support the folding form factor.

In a press release, Samsung highlights its work with Google that we first heard about last year in building better multi-tasking support for folding phones. This same work was also integrated into Android 10.

That same release also highlights some of the apps that Samsung has confirmed will have proper support for the Galaxy Fold at launch. These apps include the Microsoft Office suite of apps such as Word and Outlook. Other apps include Spotify, Twitter, iHeartRadio, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, VSCO, and App in the Air.

In total, Samsung says there are “hundreds” of apps in the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store that support foldables like the Galaxy Fold. A portion of this can probably be credited to the test labs that Samsung and Google set up in certain cities around the globe to help test out apps for the Galaxy Fold.

Hundreds of apps have been optimized for the Galaxy Fold, including services from leading partners like Amazon Prime Video, App in the Air, Facebook, iHeartMedia, Microsoft, Spotify, Twitter, VSCO, and more. With features like seamless App Continuity and Multi-Active Window, you can browse, watch, connect, and multitask like never before. With Galaxy Fold, you can switch seamlessly from the cover display to the main display, and you can run multiple apps simultaneously, on the Galaxy Fold’s 7.3-inch main display, revolutionizing the way you work and play on the go. These top applications and services and many more are now available in the Android ecosystem for the Galaxy Fold in the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to go on sale later this month in the United States.

