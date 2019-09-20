Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have charging accessories, Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $179, and Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch hits a new all-time low. All that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have charging accessories

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 34% off select Belkin Surge Protectors. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Belkin 3-outlet USB Surge Protector for $16. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $30 but we often see it between $20 and $25. This portable surge protector is a must-have for your bag with two USB ports and three outlets. Push up to 2.1A of power out of the USB ports and offers up to 918 Joules of protection. Great for adding some extra outlets and ports on the road when you’re staying with family or working at the coffee shop. Find the rest of today’s best Gold Box deals right here.

Ready your home for present delivery season

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 shipped. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $70 and brings the price down to within $10 of the Prime Day mention. Today’s offer also matches the third-lowest we’ve seen. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside.

Garmin’s Instinct GPS Smartwatch hits new Amazon low

Amazon offers the Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch starting at $240. Today’s offers save you up to 21% and mark the highest discounts that we’ve seen at Amazon. Wrapped in an ultra-rugged exterior, Garmin’s Instinct smartwatch is constructed from a military-grade 810G material for thermal, shock and water-resistance. A built-in GPS comes paired with a bevy of other sensors like a barometric altimeter and more. And because this is a smartwatch, you’ll enjoy notifications from your phone and the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle Unboxing: Limited edition kit for Gears fans [Video]