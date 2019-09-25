Game streaming is poised to make some big changes to the industry over the next few years, and Google Stadia is helping to lead the charge. Now, Microsoft’s “Project xCloud” is accepting sign-ups for a public preview of the platform.

In the coming weeks, users who sign up for Project xCloud on Microsoft’s website with a compatible Android smartphone or tablet and an Xbox Wireless Controller will get an email with an invitation to start testing the platform. An Android app will be available through that email with a 10 Mbps internet connection required for the service to function. Your phone or tablet will need to be running Android 6.0 or newer and be equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 or better.

Microsoft tells the Verge that initial titles on this public preview of Project xCloud include Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. The company further explains:

For initial testing purposes, we aim to gather insights from engaged and active players from those communities. We’ll continue to expand our content catalog over the course of the preview and will share more details in the near future.

You can head over to Microsoft’s website for more details on how to sign up for the preview. The first public preview will launch in the US, UK, and Korea.

