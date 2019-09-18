The second Stadia Connect in August was entirely focussed on games save for one tidbit from Google about Founder’s Edition being “almost sold out.” That has now occurred in “most of Europe” and in its place is Stadia Premiere Edition.

Stadia Premiere Edition still bundles in a Chromecast Ultra and the Stadia Controller. However, it’s the Clearly White Made by Google Wi-Fi controller instead of the limited-edition Midnight Blue variant. This color features a white body with black buttons and orange accents underneath the thumbsticks.

Three months of Stadia Pro is included, but it’s not clear if this means day one access to the service like Founder’s Edition. The name, however, does imply earlier access. What’s missing is the Buddy Pass to let a friend try Stadia, the Founder’s Badge on your profile, and the ability to be one of the first people to reserve a Stadia Name.

Like Founder’s Edition, pricing is still €129 in European countries. A quick check of the Google Store reveals that Stadia Premiere Edition is now available in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, and Netherlands. The United Kingdom still offers Founder’s Edition, along with the major markets of the United States and Canada.

The game streaming service is launching in 14 countries this November. Of course, Google never specified how many Stadia Founder’s Edition packs were made available in each locale.

Whoa, those went fast! We are sold out of Founder's Edition in most of Europe. If you missed out, don't worry. Introducing Stadia Premiere Edition. You'll get:

🎮 Clearly White Stadia Controller

📺 Chromecast Ultra

🙌 3 Months of Stadia Pro

🔫 The full Destiny 2 collection — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) September 18, 2019

