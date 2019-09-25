During the Xaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi Mix Alpha keynote, the Chinese firm also detailed it’s upcoming Android update — MIUI 11. Now thanks to the Head of Pocophone Global, Alvin Tse, we have confirmation that the MIUI 11 update will roll out to the Pocophone F1.

The Pocophone F1 is a fantastic phone that is a true enthusiast dream phone for well under the asking price of many rival offerings. While it is no doubt a superb device, it still isn’t available in many regions globally and does have some GSM band incompatibilities that make it hard to fully recommend in the United States.

That said, Xiaomi committing support to the now 12-month old smartphone is massive news for one of the company’s most popular sub-brands. Because the Pocophone F1 is not officially available in China, it wasn’t clear if the device would be included in the list of 40 or so Xiaomi devices in line to receive the update.

MIUI 11 brings some improved visuals, animated Always-on Display tweaks, and some further interface overhauls to really freshen up the entire experience. The addition of a dedicated system-wide Dark Mode will also be a massive bonus for avid Xiaomi fans.

POCO Fans, please don't worry. We will get MIUI 11 when it rolls out globally. #POCOF1 — Alvin Tse (@atytse) September 25, 2019

Having clarification on the MIUI 11 update is great if you are planning on sticking with the Pocophone F1. What is more surprising is that we still haven’t seen a follow-up to one of the best budget flagship devices in recent years though.

Mid Oct is when stable rolls out in China. Global will be a bit behind but not too far — Alvin Tse (@atytse) September 24, 2019

Alvin also confirmed over on Twiter that the Pocophone F1 is set to get the MIUI 11 update shortly after the global rollout in mid-October. For the impatient Poco fan, at least you’ve got some clarification of when to expect your OTA update to drop. If you’re excited, let us know down there in the comments section.

