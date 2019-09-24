While the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G might have been slightly overshadowed by the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha concept phone, it still looks like one heck of smartphone package.

The device has a truly top-tier spec sheet with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset being included, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. That is a pretty solid start, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G includes the superfast wireless data connectivity for full coverage on China’s three major mobile networks.

It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display that is said to have ‘professional calibration’ — whatever that means. All of those internals and display are powered via a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly on a dedicated stand at up to 30W.

That takes the Mi 9 Pro 5 from zero to 100% in just 69 minutes. You can also charge at up to 40W using the included charge brick, which takes you from zero to 100% in just 48 minutes.

Not only can you top up the battery fast, but you can also reverse wirelessly charge other devices at 10W. Many other phones that include the feature can only reverse charge at 5W. That’s quite the jump.

At the rear, the camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto zoom lens. The camera follows the trend of upper-left positions started by fellow Chinese OEM Huawei.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G will come in two distinct colors: a glossy black and pearlescent white. Pricing will start in China at approximately $520 for the base 8GB/128GB model with the top-tier 12GB/512GB version set to cost approximately $605. There is no word yet on official global launches or pricing structures.

More on Xiaomi:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: