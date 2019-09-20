Xiaomi brings Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Pie to its Android TV-powered Mi TVs

- Sep. 20th 2019 7:21 am PT

Xiaomi has been using Android TV in India for quite a while, but the company’s offerings have lacked popular services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This week, the company confirmed five different models which will get both services before the year ends.

In a tweet, Xiaomi says that it will be bringing both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to its Android TV-powered Mi TV lineup starting in Q4 of 2019. This update would put Xiaomi on the shortlist of OEMs which have manually updated their TVs to include Prime Video as we know will be required since the app won’t be available widely on the Play Store.

The company specifically points to the Mi TV 4A Pro in its 32-inch, 43-inch, and 49-inch variants as getting the update. Further models include the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro and the 55-inch 4 Pro. Outside of that list, Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed any updates, causing some backlash from owners of the 4A series.

Notably, these new apps will be coming alongside the Android Pie update which the company previously confirmed for these same models.

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Xiaomi

