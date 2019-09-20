Xiaomi has been using Android TV in India for quite a while, but the company’s offerings have lacked popular services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This week, the company confirmed five different models which will get both services before the year ends.

In a tweet, Xiaomi says that it will be bringing both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to its Android TV-powered Mi TV lineup starting in Q4 of 2019. This update would put Xiaomi on the shortlist of OEMs which have manually updated their TVs to include Prime Video as we know will be required since the app won’t be available widely on the Play Store.

The company specifically points to the Mi TV 4A Pro in its 32-inch, 43-inch, and 49-inch variants as getting the update. Further models include the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro and the 55-inch 4 Pro. Outside of that list, Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed any updates, causing some backlash from owners of the 4A series.

Notably, these new apps will be coming alongside the Android Pie update which the company previously confirmed for these same models.

Here's a massive 'update' for existing #MiTVPRO series users. We will be releasing @NetflixIndia, @PrimeVideoIN, and @Android TV 9.0 update on the following Mi TVs starting Q4, 2019: 4A PRO 32, 43, 49

4C PRO 32

4 PRO 55 RT with #MiTV and spread the word, Mi fans. pic.twitter.com/KL8AvD9zvG — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) September 19, 2019

