In early 2018, Google launched a “hyperlocal” news service called Bulletin. Nextdoor-esque in nature, it remained a “pilot” throughout its entire life and is now being shut down later this year.

Bulletin allowed those in the local community to submit stories with images and videos. Google described it as an “effortless” way to “put a spotlight on inspiring stories that aren’t being told.” A lightweight mobile app allowed for fast posting.

Public and blog-like in nature, the most notable aspect was how bulletins could be surfaced in Google Search, as well as shared via link. It launched in “early access” and was available in Nashville and Oakland.

Existing users that submitted content received an email (via Android Police) detailing how Google “decided to end the Bulletin pilot.” Google encourages those that want to “tell your stories in the future” to surprisingly use Blogger.

In two weeks the Bulletin app will not be accessible and the stories created will no longer be visible publicly.

Users have until November 22 to download stories, and content will be deleted after the deadline. Bulletin appeared related to Google News, as “community guidelines” for the service were part of the News support page.

From all of us on the Bulletin team, thank you for joining us on this journey. From documenting student robotics competition to showing us how to magnet fish, your stories inspired us.

