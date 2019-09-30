Google’s live TV streaming service, YouTube TV, has become a favorite among cord cutters despite its increasing prices. Today, YouTube TV is officially arriving on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks and boxes.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Amazon and Google finally ended their feud earlier this year, which saw YouTube finally arrive on the Fire TV and Amazon Prime Video finally get Chromecast support and expanded Android TV availability. Part of that promise was the debut of YouTube TV on Amazon’s platform, but it was unclear when that would be fulfilled.

In a blog post today, Amazon announces that YouTube TV is now available for Fire TV users. The app works just like it does on other platforms such as Roku and Android TV and carries the same interface as well. Amazon says that the app is compatible with the following devices:

This essentially leaves the first-generation Fire TV Stick and Fire TV without compatibility, but otherwise, it’s a pretty expansive list of devices. The app is available now through the Amazon Appstore for customers in the United States.

We heard A LOT of you are excited for us to team up with @AmazonFireTV. Starting today, YouTube TV is now supported on Amazon Fire devices. Add us now! 1️⃣Go to your Fire TV home-screen 📺

2️⃣Search for & select “YouTube TV” 🗣

3️⃣Download ⬇️

4️⃣Enjoy 🍿https://t.co/PsEVq70pDQ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 30, 2019

More on YouTube TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: