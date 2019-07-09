A few months back, Google and Amazon made the exciting announcement that their feud would be ending and that they would offer video services on each other’s streaming platforms. Apparently, those apps are arriving today, with YouTube for Fire TV making its return, along with Chromecast and Android TV compatibility for Amazon Prime Video.

According to USA Today, an official YouTube app is arriving for Fire TV starting today. This marks the return of Google’s official support for the platform following its removal in January 2018 as part of a spat between the two companies. Notably, the app still isn’t available for the Amazon Echo Show. Amazon apparently also clarified that YouTube TV and YouTube Kids will be launching “in the coming months.”

Amazon further explains that this new YouTube app on Fire TV also works with Alexa. Commands such as “Alexa, watch music videos on YouTube” or “Alexa, find makeup tutorials” will search the video service. One Amazon employee explains that “you can also use your voice to play, pause, resume, fast-forward and rewind, or even ask to go to the next video.”

Beyond YouTube’s arrival on Amazon’s platform, Prime Video is also apparently making its debut on Android TV and Chromecast. While the former has had access on some hardware for some time, the platform as a whole has lacked access to Amazon’s growing service. Chromecast, on the other hand, never had official access to the service.

According to today’s report, we can expect Prime Video to debut on Chromecast and Android TV today, although at the time of publishing, it seems that none of these changes have taken effect. Notably, both of Amazon’s Prime Video apps on the Play Store were updated last week, so perhaps we can expect some sort of server-side change. The Verge says that the app is set to arrive on “compatible hardware” later today.

