The Nvidia Shield TV picked up Android Pie a few weeks back, but that update caused some issues with 4K streaming. Now, Nvidia has released a fix for that 4K issue with Shield Experience 8.0.1.

In a forum post, an Nvidia employee confirms that Shield Experience 8.0.1 is running out as of today to users and is a “big step” toward a fix for 4K streaming issues. Unfortunately, the update alone won’t fix the problem as server-side app updates will be required. Vudu, for example, disabled 4K streaming on the Shield and will need to re-enable it for users to take advantage.

Beyond the 4K streaming fix, Nvidia’s latest update also addresses some other issues with the Shield. That includes redesigning the volume slider from Android Pie’s side-mounted option. We’ve yet to get the update and can’t yet comment on what that UI looks like.

Nvidia’s changelog also mentions controller, remote, and app control fixes as well as fixing a Google Play Store crashing issue. There’s also a restoration of the option to set a default launcher. The full changelog from Nvidia on Shield Experience 8.0.1 is below, and we’ll update this post with more details about the 4K fix as they roll in.

Shield Experience 8.0.1 Bugs Fixed: System: Redesigns Volume UI for android P Resolves occasional video playback issues Fixes bug incorrect volume control reporting accessibility feature enabled Resolves navigation sound issue Resolves “Drive address format is not valid” message seen when connecting to NAS Resolves USB DAC issue where audio volume would be set low after reboot/DAC hotplug Resolves issue where side loaded apps appear as system apps

Display: “Match content color space” feature now displays correct format Fixes bug where “Match content color space” would not work when display set to RGB Resolves issue playing VC1 content

Storage: Resolves Sdcard/InternalStorage accessibility issue when adopting storage Resolves issue where storage is reported as full after adopting storage

Network: Improves 4K streaming issues when network connected over Wi-Fi Resolves rare Wi-Fi disconnect issue Fixes bug where manual DNS entries would not be saved

Accessories: Improves IR control reliability on some Denon and Sony receivers Improves SHIELD Remote App connection and control issues Resolves SHIELD Controller 2017 OTA stability issues Fixes issue where forgotten SHIELD accessories still appear in SHIELD Resolves automatic centering issues on some controllers Adds support for STRQUA G20 keymapping Resolves mouse issues in PUBG Mobile on SHIELD

Misc: Fixes Google Play Store crashes issue Restores option to set default launcher



