The latest WhatsApp beta hints at new Snapchat-like disappearing messages within individual chats and group chats.

Thanks to digging by notorious WhatsApp beta enthusiast WABetaInfo (via Android Authority), it appears that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on adding disappearing messages to a future build of the cross-platform messaging app.

It’s worth noting that the disappearing messages are not available yet but the devs at WhatsApp look to be working on the feature right now. As you can see from the screenshots below, you’ll eventually have the ability to set timers for when messages self-destruct.

What seems odd, is that you don’t seem to get much choice on whether single messages delete themselves, instead, WhatsApp seems to be setting up for all chats within a thread to be deleted, or none at all. Take the screenshots with a grain of salt though, as the feature is definitely early in development.

Being able to set timers for your messages might be useful and in many ways is similar to the private messaging features built into Snapchat. You’ll be able to set expiration timers for disappearing WhatsApp messages — although 5 seconds and 1 hour are the only options right now. We do wonder if this may develop into a ‘secret chat’ feature like on Telegram.

We don’t know when this feature may hit the full public build of WhatsApp. Considering that many reported features are still not public, you might be in for an extended wait. If you are a fan of the future feature though, let us know in the comments section below.

More on WhatsApp:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: