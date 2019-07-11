WhatsApp hasn’t added a ton of new features to the popular multi-messaging application in recent months. That said, WhatsApp looks set to get a ‘Quick Edit Media’ shortcut in a future update after being unearthed via the latest beta testing platform.

The media edit feature allows you to actually edit images you’ve already sent to group chats and individuals within WhatsApp (via WABetaInfo). That should help you save your own internal storage and also help make it easier to tweak and crop images after you’ve sent them.

This feature is currently in the works for both Android and iOS, although it is still under development so it isn’t available to as yet. It adds a really simple ‘edit’ button to any media within a chat — provided you are viewing in full-screen.

It’s clear that this is designed to make sharing and forwarding much easier, with the ability to draw, crop and add emoji to photos likely being a popular feature if you send a ton of photos and memes.

The only downside is that the new updated and edited media within your WhatsApp chat doesn’t disappear or get removed. Instead, you end up with two slightly modified images within the chat. In that regard, this is not an edit or replace media feature like you may find in other apps like Telegram.

You can see the edit and resend feature in the images and GIF below:

So it’s not quite the edit and replace feature that we’re sure many WhatsApp fans were hoping for but at least it’s a quicker way to edit and resend photos with a few little tweaks added. While we get a glimpse of this Quick Edit media function, we’re not so sure when this will roll out to everyone.

