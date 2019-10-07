An early Camera version from the Pixel 4 leaked last month. While it provided a new UI, the experience was quite buggy and not too stable. Download Google Camera 7.1 to address performance issues, and get Social Share and video recording shortcuts.

No longer a dogfood intended for just Googlers, Camera 7.1 starts by dropping the paw from the launcher icon. After installing, the app features an introductory prompt about how the previous control bar up top is now a settings panel that can be swiped down.

Following your first shot, Social Share prompts you to swipe up from the circular thumbnail in the bottom-right corner. Doing so expands the preview, with users able to add up to three social apps. Customization options are available in settings.

Another new feature is the ability to press and hold on the shutter button while in the main “Camera” mode to quickly record a video. This previously crashed with the 7.0 dogfood.

The app will prompt you about “Framing hints,” with one appearing at the top of the screen when taking selfies from a low angle. This can be disabled in settings where “Save selfie as previewed” has been elevated to the main list.

For a full list of changes, be sure to read our gallery and APK Insight posts.

How to download Google Camera 7.1?

In general, animations are smoother, while visual rough patches have been refined. Google Camera 7.1 is safe to download and use daily. It should roll out to all Pixel phones following the Pixel 4’s launch later this month. In the meantime, update and sideload from APK Mirror today.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: