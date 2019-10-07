Just over a week ahead of the Google Pixel 4 launch, we’ve obtained what will likely be the official version of the Google Camera app to launch on the new phone. Google Camera version 7.1 preps the previously seen “Dual Exposure” controls, adds info on the downsides of saving depth data on the Google Pixel 4, and the exact apps compatible with “Social Share.”

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Dual Exposure

Last week, we obtained exclusive video evidence of a new camera feature for the Google Pixel 4 that allows for taking “dual exposure” photos. As you can see in the video below, the Dual Exposure controls are two knobs that allow you to manually adjust the brightness and darkness of your shots.

Google Camera 7.1 significantly prepares for taking these kinds of pictures, but we weren’t able to access the Dual Exposure controls from a Pixel 3. It’s quite possible that Google Camera 7.1’s Dual Exposure controls may be exclusive to the Pixel 4, but it’s too early to say for sure.

<string name=”brightness_knob_accessibility_description”>Brightness knob</string> <string name=”brightness_knob_tooltip_description”>Adjusts brightness</string> <string name=”shadow_knob_accessibility_description”>Shadow knob</string> <string name=”shadow_knob_tooltip_description”>”Adjusts only dark parts

of image”</string> <string name=”brightness_ev_announcement”>Brightness is now %1$s</string> <string name=”shadow_ev_announcement”>Shadow is now %1$s</string>

Saving depth data

In the Google Camera 7.1 settings, a new option has been added that allows you to save depth data when taking photos on the Google Pixel 4. The setting description lays out that the main upside for doing so is that certain social media apps can make use of the depth info. While it doesn’t expressly say so, this likely means Facebook’s 3D Photos may support the Google Pixel 4.

The downsides of saving depth data, however, may outweigh the “social media” benefits for most, depending on whether you care about motion photos.

<string name=”pref_depth_every_photo_title”>Social media depth features</string> <string name=”pref_depth_every_photo_summary”>Depth data will be saved. This data may be used by social media apps. Motion photos will be turned off and photos may take longer to process.</string>

Social Share apps

Also in the strings, we’ve got a list of the exact apps and “share targets” supported by Google Camera’s new “Social Share” features. Among the apps included in this list, we find a few interesting ones like alternatives to Google’s own Messages app such as Textra and Verizon’s Message+.

<string name=”social_app_discord”>Discord</string>

<string name=”social_app_fb_add_story”>Add to Your Story</string>

<string name=”social_app_fb_messenger”>Messenger</string>

<string name=”social_app_fb_messenger_lift”>Messenger Lite</string>

<string name=”social_app_fb_your_story”>Your Story</string>

<string name=”social_app_google_chat”>Chat</string>

<string name=”social_app_google_messages”>Messages</string>

<string name=”social_app_groupme”>GroupMe</string>

<string name=”social_app_hangouts”>Hangouts</string>

<string name=”social_app_helo”>Helo</string>

<string name=”social_app_imo_messenger”>Imo Messenger</string>

<string name=”social_app_instagram_stories”>Stories</string>

<string name=”social_app_kakaotalk”>KakaoTalk</string>

<string name=”social_app_kik”>Kik</string>

<string name=”social_app_line”>LINE</string>

<string name=”social_app_sharechat”>ShareChat</string>

<string name=”social_app_signal”>Signal</string>

<string name=”social_app_skype”>Skype</string>

<string name=”social_app_snapchat”>Snapchat</string>

<string name=”social_app_telegram”>Telegram</string>

<string name=”social_app_textra”>Textra</string>

<string name=”social_app_tweet”>Tweet</string>

<string name=”social_app_verizon_messages”>Message+</string>

<string name=”social_app_viber”>Viber</string>

<string name=”social_app_wechat”>WeChat</string>

<string name=”social_app_whatsapp”>WhatsApp</string>

How to update?

Google Camera 7.1 will likely roll out to Pixel phones following the release of the Google Pixel 4. In the meantime, we’ve uploaded it to APKMirror for your enjoyment.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

