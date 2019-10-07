Google Photos 4.26 preps ‘Manage your library’ page, new ‘Astro’ filter [APK Insight]

Last month, Google announced several new Photos features including “Memories,” in-store printing at CVS or Walmart, and a new “Canvas” print. Google Photos 4.26 is rolling out today with “Manage your library” and work on a new “Astro” filter.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Manage your library

The Assistant tab today has suggestions to create new albums, collages, animations, and more. It also includes a broad “Organization” card that offers to archive screenshots and rotate photos. Google Photos is planning to move those suggestions to a new “Manage your library” page accessible from the navigation drawer. This feature is live for some in 4.26 today, but not widely rolled out. (Thanks Jondan!)

Photos conversations

Alongside 4×6 photo prints and Memories, Google last month announced a new in-app group messaging for pictures. Development on that feature is under way.

<string name=”photos_conversation_starter_impl_new_way_to_share”>A new way to share</string> <string name=”photos_conversation_starter_impl_user_education_photos_grouped_here_multi_recipient”>Now photos you share with these people will be grouped here</string>

Astro filter

Google Photos 4.26 reveals work on a new machine learning-backed filter — in the same vein as Colorize — codenamed “astro.” We’ve specifically seen it used in the context of “ComputationalPhotography,” which is the Pixel’s bread and butter. This “Astro” reference is not too far a jump from the “astrophotography” capabilities that are expected to debut with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL next week. Pictures taken with that mode could have some additional editing options in Google Photos.

<string name=”photos_photoeditor_presets_astro”>Astro</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_presets_applying_astro”>Applying filter\u2026</string>

There is also something referred to as “MI Prototype” in this release, and it’s distinctly classified as an “effect” versus a filter.

<string name=”photos_photoeditor_presets_mi_prototype”>MI Prototype</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_presets_applying_mi_prototype”>Applying MI prototype effect\u2026</string>

How to update?

Google Photos 4.26 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

