Google Photos 4.23 preps Colorize beta & Google One trial, details ‘Memories’ [APK Insight]

Google Photos 4.23 is rolling out this evening and details a number of upcoming features, including “Memories” and possible in-app Smart Display Photo Frame setup. Google One trials could also be coming, while the Colorize beta is in the works.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Colorize beta

As promised in May, Google Photos is planning to test Colorize. It was first previewed at I/O 2018 by Sundar Pichai as a way to modernize old black and white photos and make them “even more real and special.”

Google Photos 4.23 features strings revealing that a beta is coming. When live and relevant to the current image, it will be accessible in the filters carousel when editing.

<string name=”photos_photoeditor_presets_colorize_beta_dialog_title”>Add color to old photos (BETA)</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_presets_colorize_beta_dialog_message”>”Colorize analyzes black and white photos and adds color. \u201cBETA\u201d means we’re actively collecting feedback on this feature to improve results.”</string>

Google One trials

Google is planning to offer free Google One storage trials right in Photos.

<string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_g1_tos”>Limited time offer, <a href=%1$s>terms and conditions</a> apply. By joining, you agree to the <a href=%2$s>Google One Terms of Service</a>.</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_start_button”>Start free trial</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_cancelsubscription_cancel_googleone_dialog_cancel_formosa_tea_title”>Cancel Google One free trial?</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_description_benefits”>More benefits from Google One</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_description_charge”>%1$s after trial ends</string> <string name=”photos_cloudstorage_ui_freetrial_impl_onboarding_description_safe”>Cancel anytime, your photos are safe</string>

Memories

Since last month, we’ve been tracking a “Memories” feature that leverages a Stories-like format. Google Photos 4.23 details how it will let you “Relive your best moments.” It looks to be an expansion of the service’s existing “Rediscover this day” collage of images taken on a certain day in past years.

<string name=”photos_stories_usereducation_value_prop”>Relive your best moments with Memories</string>

The interface is similar to Instagram or Snapchat, but a swipe allows you to jump to previous years. That is currently not possible with the static compilation that Google creates.

<string name=”photos_stories_usereducation_swipe”>Swipe to skip to another year</string> <string name=”photos_stories_usereducation_tap_advance”>Tap right to skip to the next photo</string> <string name=”photos_stories_usereducation_tap_back”>Tap left to see the previous photo</string>

Users will have the option to exclude certain people & pets, content, and dates from appearing in Memories, while the feature can be disabled entirely.

<string name=”photos_memories_settings_hidden_content_title”>Hide from memories</string> <string name=”photos_memories_settings_hide_people_and_pets_setting_title”>People & pets</string> <string name=”photos_memories_settings_hide_show_faces_description”>You won\u2019t see hidden faces in memories, creations, and your search page</string>

Photo frames

Another feature we’ve been tracking is the ability to manage the Photo frame feature of your Smart Display right in Google Photos. Strings in this release confirm that upcoming functionality.

<string name=”photos_photoframes_devices_empty_state_description”>Relive your favorite memories. See your best shots from Google Photos appear automatically from your phone to your home.</string> <string name=”photos_photoframes_devices_empty_state_title”>Google Nest Hub</string> <string name=”photos_photoframes_devices_no_devices_header”>Get started with your first photo frame. Once set up, you can manage the albums it displays here.</string>

How to update?

Google Photos 4.23 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: