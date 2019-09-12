Google Photos is by far the best way to back up your pictures and videos to the cloud, but it’s also becoming a great way to bring those memories to physical prints with expanded printing options. Starting today, Google Photos offers individual photo printing from Walmart and CVS alongside new canvas printing options.

We spotted Google’s same-day printing partnership in a recent APK Insight, but the functionality is going live way sooner than expected. Starting today, Google Photos users can get same-day printing of their favorite photos from 11,000 Walmart and/or CVS locations around the United States.

This new option gives customers a more flexible way to print their photos beyond Photo Books. 4×6 prints can be selected and ordered directly from the Google Photos application with prints being sent to nearby Walmart or CVS locations based on your choice. Pricing for these prints starts as low as just 25¢ for a single photo. For the time being, though, these are only available in a 4×6 size.

Alongside that option for individual prints, Google Photos is also adding the ability to get canvas prints of memories in your library. These prints start at $19.99 with sizes including 8×8, 12×14, and 16×20. These prints are shipped directly to your home following purchase, and Google will recommend which pictures are the most suitable for canvas printing in the app.

