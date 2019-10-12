The OxygenOS 10.0.1 OTA update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro after the original OxygenOS 10.0 update was paused due to certain bugs and issues.

Announced over on the official OnePlus forums, the OTA file is a hefty one. It measures in at around 2GB and is the full upgrade to Android 10 for those that might not have had the chance to update when the OxygenOS 10.0 update was available.

This update will have a staged rollout with a wider rollout in the coming days once it is deemed ‘bug-free’.

Obviously this is more of note for those of you in the US with the OnePlus 7 Pro — with the OnePlus 7 not being available officially. As far as third-party skin updates go, OxygenOS 10.0.1 is pretty fantastic. New gestures, theming, extra smart display features and even camera performance tweaks are included.

OxygenOS 10.0.1 OTA update changelog

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings General bug fixes and improvements

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)

Camera Improved photo quality



It’s worth noting that unlike some previous OxygenOS updates, using a VPN to try and get hold of the 10.0.1 OTA might not work as the file is heading out to a limited number of users ahead of a broader rollout later over the next few days. You may have more success with the superb Oxygen Updater though — which is a fan run application for update files.

If you’ve got the OxygenOS 10.0.1 update, let us know down in the comments section below.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: