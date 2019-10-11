Android 10’s rollout is one of the fastest we’ve seen, and today OnePlus confirmed a further rollout to some older devices. Starting later this month, the OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus 5 and 5T will get Android 10 updates.

During its OnePlus 7T series unveiling today OnePlus invited Google to the stage to talk about Android 10. After all, the new OnePlus 7T is one of the first devices to launch with the OS and the OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the first devices to be updated as well.

Now, OnePlus has confirmed that its OxygenOS 10 update will be coming to older devices. Apparently, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will both be updated to Android 10 sometime later this month. OnePlus hasn’t mentioned if this is an open beta, though, so we’re not sure if it will roll out to all users or just those willing to try out new software.

Beyond that, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be the oldest devices to support Android 10 with their upgrades coming in Q2 of next year. Again, there’s no word about betas here, but it’s still great to see support being extended to those devices from 2017.

Update 10/11: OnePlus has put out a post to further clarify this update. The company, for one thing, mentions that the Android 10 rollout for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is still “in process.” Further, the OnePlus 6 and 6T can expect an Android 10 beta this month with the official stable release sometime in November. The OnePlus 5/T, though, can expect its full update in Q2 without any details on its beta program.

Notably, these dates line up with a mention on OnePlus’ forums last month.

