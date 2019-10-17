An update pushed today for the Nest app contains hints towards a seasonal “themes” feature which allows the user to change the chime of their Nest Hello doorbell for a holiday season. For Halloween, which is a mere two weeks away, users will soon be able to enable a “Spooky sounds” theme.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 5.40.0.2 is being rolled out to Nest users today, and it contains strings which detail this new seasonal themes feature in full. To onboard, the Nest app will show a pop-up advertising the new themes, as suggested by the following strings we found:

<string name=”camera_warm_welcome_doorbell_theme_halloween_header”>New ways to say hello.</string> <string name=”camera_warm_welcome_doorbell_theme_halloween_body”>Starting this October, your Nest Hello has some new seasonal themes.</string> <string name=”camera_warm_welcome_doorbell_theme_item1″>Choose a unique set of sounds for your Nest Hello to make when someone rings.</string>

Furthermore, the Halloween theme is accompanied by this image, which depicts three children in costumes trick-or-treating while a Nest Hello is mounted on the wall beside them.

This theme will also be applied to Google Home devices that have visitor announcements enabled.

<string name=”camera_warm_welcome_doorbell_theme_item2″>Turn on visitor announcements to hear your Google Home make the same sounds.</string> <string name=”settings_camera_doorbell_theme_body”>When someone rings the doorbell, they’ll be greeted with a seasonal doorbell tone. If you have visitor announcements turned on, you’ll hear the same thing inside.</string>

We aren’t sure when this feature will begin rolling out publicly, but when it does it can be enabled in the new “Seasonal themes” section of Nest Hello settings. To enable the Halloween theme, choose “Spooky sounds.” You can return to the default “Ding dong” at any time.

<string name=”settings_camera_doorbell_theme_section_holiday”>SEASONAL THEMES</string> <string name=”settings_camera_doorbell_theme_default”>Ding dong</string> <string name=”settings_camera_doorbell_theme_halloween”>Spooky sounds</string>

