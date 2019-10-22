Wear OS isn’t advancing much as a platform, but companies like Fossil and Mobvoi are making strides with their new hardware. Today, Mobvoi is rolling out a new app for its Wear OS-based TicWatch Pro series which delivers automatic sleep tracking.

The TicSleep app is available now on the Google Play Store and is designed to use the sensors within Mobvoi’s smartwatches to automatically track sleep. The app uses AI to detect when the user has fallen asleep and then tracks their quality of sleep.

Specifically, TicSleep uses the heart rate sensor and other sensors on TicWatch Pro to track sleep and deliver “an in-depth analysis of the time you spent sleeping, along with your heart rate during every stage of your sleep cycle.”

Mobvoi says the data gathered here will be available both on the TicSleep watch face and the TicSleep app on your watch or your phone. Users get a notification daily to see stats such as total sleep time and over time they’ll build up a historical record. That record helps to compare sleep time versus a 7-day average to keep track of changes in your sleep cycle.

TicSleep also includes a “Smart Alarm.” This alarm uses the vibration motor to slowly wake the user up when they are in a “state of light sleep.” This feature is designed to help the user wake up more gently than a traditional alarm.

TicSleep is launching first on the TicWatch Pro and TicWatch Pro 4G. To celebrate the launch, Mobvoi is discounting both models. The TicWatch Pro 4G drops from $299 to $279 while the TicWatch Pro drops from $249 to $199. These prices are only temporary, but you can get them from Amazon or Mobvoi’s own site.

