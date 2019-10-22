YouTube TV offers users the ability to add select channels for an additional cost, and Showtime is among that list. However, the add-on is now going up in price following a recent promotion, meaning you’ll pay more for Showtime on YouTube TV going forward.

If you’ll recall earlier this year, YouTube TV offered many subscribers free access to Showtime for the summer through the beginning of September. Back in June, though, the service also discounted the price of Showtime to just $7 a month.

The Streamable points out, though, that price is going back up. YouTube TV is once again charging $11 a month for Showtime, a $4 increase in price. That shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most, but at least it’s easy to ditch the add-on if you don’t want to fork over the extra cash. Notably, this $11 monthly cost matches up with other platforms that offer a Showtime add-on. The email below is being sent to customers.

We’re writing to let you know that, starting November 21, 2019 the SHOWTIME price you were receiving of $7/month will end and SHOWTIME will return to the standard price of $11/month. You’ll see this price change on your next bill after November 21, 2019. Everything else about your YouTube membership and billing will stay the same. As always you can view all billing details or make changes to your account in YouTube TV settings.

If you don’t yet have Showtime on YouTube TV and want to sign up, you can head over to the YouTube TV website and click on your profile picture to access Settings. Once there, Showtime should appear on the “Membership” tab with a five-day free trial.

