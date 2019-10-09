Last week, YouTube TV rolled out to Amazon Fire TV device as part of the two tech giant’s detente. This week, the Google cord-cutting service is letting existing subscribers give out free two-week trials to “Friends & Family.”

This afternoon, YouTube emailed subscribers with the chance to offer “2 weeks of free YouTube TV for your Friends & Family.”

So, we’re giving you a special two week extended free trial code to share with friends and family who might like to try YouTube TV for the first time. After all, whether they’re entertainment lovers or sports fans, with 70+ channels and unlimited DVR space, there’s something for pretty much everyone, right?

This is compared to the standard 5-day trial at sign-up, with Google in August offering a similar extended period as today. The provided code looks to be usable more than once, with YouTube suggesting you forward the email to the intended recipients.

Another limitation requires that the YouTube TV free trials be redeemed by October 16:

YouTube TV reserves the right to cap the number of people who use each code. This promotion is only open to participants who are new users and have not had a YouTube TV free trial before. Offer must be redeemed by 11:59pm PST on October 16, 2019.

