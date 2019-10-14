YouTube TV is quickly becoming one of the most popular options for live-streaming traditional TV channels, but it appears to have just lost the ability to run its subscription through Apple’s iTunes.

A couple of months ago, Google removed the option for new YouTube TV subscribers to sign up for the service using Apple’s iTunes. This feature allowed iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users to easily sign up for the service using their iTunes billing information, saving them from having to enter billing details on a new device.

On a support page, Google confirms that this functionality was removed as of June 27th, 2019. Any new sign-ups will be required to use a regular Google account and billing information from Google. This also means that account sign-up won’t work directly from the app on iOS and Apple TV devices. Instead, users will have to go to a browser. This is shown in the YouTube TV app below.

While it’s definitely an inconvenience, the removal of this feature is probably for the best. Due to Apple’s iTunes requirements, Google was forced to charge an extra $5 a month on top of the $50/month bill and the company couldn’t offer new users a free trial either. If you already signed up for the service using iTunes billing, your payments shouldn’t be affected unless you cancel.

