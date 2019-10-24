Google announces first Stadia games studio in Montréal

Weeks away from Stadia’s November 19th launch, Google officially unveiled its first games studio. Part of Stadia Games and Entertainment, it’s located in Montréal and tasked with making exclusive content that takes advantage of the cloud gaming platform.

Announced by industry veteran Jade Raymond, “Google’s very first original games studio” will “produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio.” She highlighted the Canadian city’s rich gaming heritage that “launched dozens of studios, thousands of careers, and countless incredible games.”

The head of Stadia Games and Entertainment spoke to how Google wants to “change the way games are made.”

That starts with our culture. Stadia is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace; these diverse perspectives will shape the games we create together. We’re committed to building an environment that will empower the developers who work at Stadia to create new, unique gaming experiences.

Today’s announcement also served as call for developers to join the Montréal studio with a number of open positions:

At Stadia, we don’t believe in being “good enough.” We believe in being more: More ambitious. More inclusive. More accessible. More immersive. More engaging. We’re bringing that mentality to Stadia Games and Entertainment, and now with our first studio, we’re looking for the best developers on the planet to join us.

The suite of games that will start debuting next month are mostly existing titles. Some, like Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, are taking advantages of Stream Connect — a multi-point of view feature that allows for local-split screen multiplayer.

Raymond is tasked with creating games that can fully take advantage of Stadia and how it’s not bound by local, console hardware limitations. No timeline for first-party title availability was given.

