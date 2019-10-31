Folding phones have struggled a bit so far with delays and disastrous design flaws, but there’s another big name in the pipeline. Motorola is set to reveal its folding Razr phone in just a few weeks, and today a leaked image is showing off the design.

Infamous leaker Evan Blass shared an image on Twitter this morning which shows off what could be our first official look at the Razr folding phone. This appears to be a leaked marketing image of the device which has been reported and teased for quite some time now.

As expected, the device is designed to look a whole lot like the classic Motorola Razr which popularized the flip phone, and the resemblance is pretty much impossible to miss. There’s a large lip at the very bottom of the device which appears to house a fingerprint sensor and we can also see a camera on the very top too.

Inside, though, it’s very clear that there’s a folding display with no buttons in sight. The folding Motorola Razr is expected to be unveiled on November 13th.

In a follow-up tweet, Blass further shows the logo for the device, but it’s unclear if the full name is just “razr.”

