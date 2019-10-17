This year has seen Android Foldable unveils from Samsung, Huawei, and most recently Microsoft. Motorola has also been rumored to be working on a device, and the Lenovo-owned company today announced an event set for November 13th.

According to CNET, Motorola sent out invites today for a November 13th event where “An original unlike any other” will be announced. The GIF invitation actually shows a liquid metal-esque material melting off to reveal what could be the actual foldable.

The company is rumored to leverage a flip phone form factor that would be markedly different from all three Android Foldables that have been shown off today. The Razr foldable announcement tagline references an “original” that serves as a callback to the brand that Moto would be wise to bring back.

The November announcement is set to take place in Los Angeles, with Motorola describing the event as a “highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon.” The company looks to be putting on quite a production:

According to the invitation, the event will have special guests and musical performers, as well as “a journey through immersive experiences.”

A Razr foldable announcement was originally expected this summer, but an end of 2019 timeframe was offered instead. Reporting from January said that the Razr would cost $1,500 and be a Verizon exclusive.

