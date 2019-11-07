Google Pay support comes to the combo-card system Curve

The multi-payment system Curve is now supported and usable with the Google Pay mobile payment system.

If you live outside of the UK, you might not have heard of Curve. It’s a service that actually combines all of your existing credit and debit cards into one payment card. This means that you can slim down your wallet and have ‘one card to rule them all’ (via TechCrunch).

The system isn’t perfect but it’s a neat way to combine all of your accounts into one payment card. This also means that should your bank or card not support Google Pay or contactless payments natively, Curve can actually enable it.

“We are delighted to announce Curve’s integration with Google Pay,” said Diego Rivas, Curve’s Head of Product, OS, in a statement “Curve is still an excellent way of consolidating all your cards in one and its integration with Google Pay enables even more ways to pay if you don’t have your physical card handy. By combining the Google Pay experience with Curve’s unique all your cards in one and money management features, Curve customers get to experience one of the most rewarding and feature packed personal finance products on the market”.

You’re able to set default accounts to pay from or change them on the fly if you want to pay with a specific account or credit card. It’s all relatively simple and something that really does make a great deal of difference to your everyday life — even more so if you happen to forget your wallet.

Another notable bonus to this integration is that you can actually spend beyond the preset £30 contactless limit with Curve and Google Pay. This is a UK-wide spending limit set by many banks to help prevent or at least reduce fraud.

To sign-up for Curve in the UK, all you need to do is download the app from the Google Play Store to get your free card.

More on Google Pay:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: