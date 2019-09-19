Google’s efforts with payments for India were merged into the Google Pay app not long ago, and today the company is announcing a revamp. With the new “Spot” platform for Google Pay, businesses can craft an experience for their customers within the app.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Alongside other announcements for India today, Google’s new Pay developments are focused on businesses. The Spot platform allows a business to create a listing for the Google Pay app which, in turn, offers a customizable branded experience for that business. Customers can then see the items that store is selling through the digital storefront and both order and pay for them through Google Pay. Google says that UrbanClap, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, RedBus, Eat.Fit, and Oven Story are all already supporting the platform through early access.

Beyond that, Google Pay is also getting an app specifically for businesses. The new Google Pay for Business app can help businesses launch digital payments faster without a verification process and also create the new “Spots” as well. Further, this app can help put entry-level jobs online through those Spots. Job seekers simply need to enter basic information to find a job in their area.

Starting today, we’re introducing the Spot platform: a way for businesses to create experiences and engage their customers within the Google Pay app. Popular services like UrbanClap, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip, RedBus, Eat.Fit and Oven Story are already on board through our early access program, and we’re excited to see how other organizations use Spot to make life easier and more convenient for the Indians who rely on them.

More on Google Pay:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: