We’re now 8 days into the month of November and Google’s latest security update still hasn’t widely rolled out to most users. A growing thread shows that many Pixel 4 owners have yet to get an OTA update with November’s security patch and the improvements it brings.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Dozens of Pixel 4 owners on Google’s support forums report that they still haven’t picked up the November update despite it being out for almost a week at this point. Google’s rollouts are sometimes delayed by a day or two, but this month is a standout.

Google has yet to acknowledge this delay or what may be causing it, but what’s especially strange is that it’s not affecting any other Pixels. The Pixel 3, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3a all got the November update without delay. It’s only affecting Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL units whether they were purchased unlocked or from a carrier.

While the delay is frustrating, there is a pretty easy way around it. If you’ve got a computer nearby, sideloading the OTA image is easy and won’t delete any data either. You can download the OTA images from Google’s site and detailed instructions on how to sideload an OTA update are available here.

More on Google Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: