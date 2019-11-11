Google Maps is now rolling out the ability to fully manage your public profile within the mobile application.

Until now, you had to head to a desktop browser to make alterations to your publicly facing profile on the navigation app. The new profile management features are rolling out right now and give you the ability to change you name, bio, and more (via Android Police).

For those of you that are enrolled in the Local Guides program, this enhances the basic points total that you could only see before. The new ‘My Profile’ sidebar tab gives you far more control over your previous Maps contributions and allows you to make tweaks where necessary.

Opening the “Your Profile” section now allows you to make substantial edits with more organized information also visible in chronological order. You’re able to edit your publicly facing name, profile photo, and even edit your major profile settings from this new dashboard. From here, you can opt out of sharing your profile directly with or to local businesses.

This updated UI and profile tab is rolling out to Google Maps right now, but it’s unclear if this is a server-side update or not. I’m able to see it on my Pixel 4 running version 10.28.2, but not with the same build on my Pixel 3 — which definitely hints at a server-side update. It could potentially be heading out to higher-ranked Local Guides first before getting a wide rollout.

If you are seeing the new profile update on your device, let us know which build number of Google Maps and device you’re running down in the comments section below.

