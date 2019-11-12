In recent years, Google has increasingly monetized Maps through ads and other subtle methods. One of those ways is by allowing location pins to feature a store’s logo, with that branding soon appearing when people get directions.

Introduced in 2016, promoted pins allow businesses to display their logo right in the map view. They usually appear if you’re zoomed in closely at the street-level. This full-color branding stands out compared to generic location markers, and you’re more likely to tap as a result.

Ahead of the holiday season, those branded location pins will appear when you’re getting directions. Previously, that promotional content would disappear as you enter the navigation interface to input a destination, select a mode of travel, and browse routes.

They will now remain, with Google positioning pins when getting directions in Maps as a way for people to add another destination to their route. When you tap on the branded location, there will be a prominent “Add stop” button just underneath the text and image ad encouraging you to “Visit Today.”

Google Maps will then reroute as appropriate. This feature is officially rolling out “in the coming weeks.”

In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to feature your locations as users get directions to a destination. In just a few taps, they can add you as a convenient stop along their route to grab lunch, stop in for shopping, and more.

Meanwhile, this holiday season, stores can create a curated visual catalog of available products.

More about Google Maps:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: