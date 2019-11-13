We’re just a week away from Google’s official launch for Stadia, but many users won’t be getting their kits on that day. In today’s Reddit AMA, one member of the Stadia team committed to a personal delivery for one Stadia Founder’s kit on launch day.

One of the biggest questions in today’s AMA regarded shipping times. There’s been a lot of confusion to that process since even those who pre-ordered on day one won’t be seeing their kits arrive until the 21st. Two members of the team explained that orders will be shipped in the order they were received, and that codes will be sent out the day that order ships. With the invite code, Stadia users will be able to play on other devices such as computers and Pixel smartphones as soon as their order ships.

However, one lucky Stadia buyer is getting an awesome treat. Andrey Doronichev, a member of the Stadia team at Google, chimed in with a “crazy” idea. One Stadia buyer who lives in the Bay Area will get a personal delivery of a kit on the 19th.

Doronichev says that those interested can send him a DM on Reddit with their order number, and he’ll pick one person nearby to drop off a Stadia kit and even play a game on the launch day.

You know what? Here’s a crazy idea. Let me personally deliver one. If you are in the Bay area and you are ok with me coming to your house at 9:00 a.m. on the 19th, please DM me https://www.reddit.com/user/doronichev with your pre-order number, I’ll pick one person based on order received and how close you are to my house and drop by on my way to work, bring your order and we can even play your first game together! WDYT?

