Stadia is launching in under two weeks on Tuesday, November 19. Ahead of that, Google is hosting another Reddit AMA next week to “help answer any questions you may have before launch.”

Update 11/13: The Stadia AMA is now live on Reddit. In addition to Director of Product Andrey Doronichev, the session includes Stadia’s head of publisher experience Beri Lee answering questions.

This “Ask Stadia Anything” session on Wednesday, November 13, will see Director of Product Andrey Doronichev and “some friends” address questions before the launch six days later. This Stadia Reddit AMA starts at 10 a.m. PT, but the post is not yet available.

It increasingly looks like Google will not host another Stadia Connect livestream before Founder’s Edition starts shipping. This looks to be the final opportunity to ask the team questions and get other clarifications about the day one experience.

Google this morning released the Stadia app for Android and showed off more of the interface. Next week’s event could coincide with more videos about what to expect on launch day. Pressing details that remain include what titles will actually be available to purchase. A popular question will also deal with how Google is handling shipping and confusing delivery dates.

The last community-focused event was on July 18 and revealed such details as the Stadia Controller not supporting Bluetooth audio at launch, and how Google does not view Stadia Pro as Netflix for games.

