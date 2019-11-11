Which Google Stadia launch titles will you purchase? [Poll]

Earlier today, Google confirmed the 12 titles that will be available immediately when Stadia launches on November 19. Which of those games are you planning on buying?

For some time now, we’ve known that Google Stadia would launch with Destiny 2: The Collection as its flagship launch title, as all Stadia Founders and Premiere Edition kits include it as part of their bundled Stadia Pro membership.

Today, Google has confirmed the other 11 titles that will join Destiny 2 at Stadia’s launch next week, and the list has a solid variety of game genres. From the first Stadia-exclusive title, GYLT, to the entire Tomb Raider trilogy, Google Stadia will have a little something for everyone on Day 1.

Beyond my personal excitement to play Destiny 2 again on Google Stadia, I’m very much looking forward to playing Red Dead Redemption 2 at launch. Meanwhile, our Ben Schoon has his eyes on the Tomb Raider games, and Abner Li is particularly excited to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and GYLT.

For those of you who pre-ordered the Stadia Founders Edition or Premiere Edition, and those who will be receiving a Buddy Pass from a Founder, which of Stadia’s launch titles do you plan on buying? Do we have any Just Dance 2020 fans out there?

Luckily, even if none of the Day 1 launch titles excite you, there are plenty more fantastic games for Google Stadia on the immediate horizon including Borderlands 3, Final Fantasy XV, and Football Manager 2020. Next year looks even better for Google Stadia, with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers.

